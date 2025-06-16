Vikingo Retains AAA Title Over Alberto Del Rio In Controversial TripleMania Main Event

Between his breakout performance against Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite" two years ago and his well received title defense against Chad Gable at Worlds Collide a weekend ago, there's no doubt that AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has built up plenty of goodwill in the United States. But that goodwill has been lacking in Vikingo's native Mexico recently, as his title victory over former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, received a mixed reaction from fans.

That reaction was nothing compared to TripleMania Regia in Arena Monterrey this past Sunday, where Vikingo once again defeated Del Rio, this time conquering him in a steel cage match. Unfortunately for Vikingo, the fan response wasn't positive or even mixed, with the luchador being booed upon arriving to the arena all the way through the match with Del Rio, who received thunderous support from the Monterrey crowd.

The reaction towards Vikingo was so hostile that technicos such as Vikingo's father, El Vikingo, Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr. and Nino Hamburgesa were booed while saving Vikingo from attacks by Del Rio's associates El Mesias and Del Rio's brother, El Hijo del Dos Caras. The loudest reactions were saved for the finish, however, when Latin Lover, who was also booed, handcuffed Del Rio to the ropes, allowing Vikingo to escape the cage for the win. Fittingly, the handcuffs quickly came off Del Rio, forcing Lover to redo the spot, and then came off again after Vikingo booted Del Rio, forcing the latter to lay prone on the mat as Vikingo made his escape.

Vikingo's next defense is unknown, though he's expected to take part in TripleMania Mexico City this August. He was curiously not advertised for WWE's upcoming Supershows in Mexico City and Monterrey, scheduled for July 26 and July 27.