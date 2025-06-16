WWE Announces Details Of Upcoming Supershow Mexico

2025 has seen WWE care about the country of Mexico more than ever before, a change motivated by the promotion's purchase of Lucha Libre AAA back in April. But while AAA has continued to run shows in Mexico under WWE's guidance, WWE themselves have yet to "officially" step back into the country. But with the summer quickly approaching, that will change as WWE prepares for its yearly trek south of the border.

In a press release unveiled Monday morning, WWE announced they would be returning to Mexico with two Supershows in July; the first being held in Mexico City on July 26, with the second taking place a day later in Monterrey on July 27. The announcements were a formality, as fans attending events in Arena Ciudad de Mexico and Arena Monterrey this past weekend had noted advertising for the WWE shows displayed onscreen.

at the concert tonight in Arena Monterrey, a list of upcoming events mentions a WWE "Supershow Mexico" on Sunday 07/27 in Arena Monterrey. This is probably meant to be a TripleMania Regia announcement. https://t.co/wj4jEYJvH3 — luchablog (@luchablog) June 14, 2025

Y ahora le toca a la Ciudad de México anunciar el SuperShow de WWE para el 26 de Julio, un día antes del SuperShow de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/88VI35jAkx — Gael Diaz (@DiazDGael) June 15, 2025

While no matches were announced for the event, several talents were, including Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, The New Day, and new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Several luchadors were also announced, including Penta and Rey Fenix, Stephanie Vaquer, and AAA talents Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Worlds Collide sensation Mr. Iguana. The WWE booking may cause Psycho Clown to miss a show, as he's scheduled to appear at an AAA show in Puerto Vallarta on July 26, the same day as WWE's Mexico City Supershow.

Curiously, one AAA talent not mentioned was AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who WWE has made a concerted effort to push as a top star ever since buying the promotion. Vikingo won the Mega Championship back at the end of May, defeating former WWE star Alberto El Patron to do so, and then retained the title against Chad Gable at Worlds Collide.