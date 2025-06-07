El Hijo Del Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship Over Chad Gable At WWE Worlds Collide

After an unbelievable showcase of technical wrestling, El Hijo Del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable in the main event of WWE Worlds Collide. Gable was inches away from claiming victory earlier in the match, as he hit Vikingo with Moonsault through a table outside of the ring, and managed to wrench in the Ankle Lock, but it wasn't enough to defeat the AAA star. This opened the door for Vikingo to perform a 630° Senton off the top rope, and pin Gable to pickup the win.

It remains to be seen if Vikingo will be featured on WWE television more often going forward, especially with first match with the company being a potential match of the year contender. However, Vikingo is also just eight days into his championship reign, and will likely continue to defend the title against some of the best AAA has to offer before making any additional commitments to "WWE NXT" or the main roster.

Despite the loss, Gable will have a second opportunity to emerge victorious later tonight, as he will enter the Men's Money In The Bank Match as El Grande Americano. The 39-year-old qualified for the match this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when he defeated CM Punk and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match. If Americano manages to capture the briefcase, it would be a great way to redeem himself after losing to Vikingo, and would mark the first time he's won the contract in his WWE career.