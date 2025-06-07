WWE Worlds Collide Full & Final Card
This afternoon, WWE Worlds Collide makes its long-awaited return after three years, which will feature an exciting crossover and talent that many fans will be introduced to for the first time. Over WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE announced they had purchased Lucha Libre promotion AAA, and shortly thereafter declared the revival of Worlds Collide, where stars from the Mexican brand would be featured. The event is set to take place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be streaming live on YouTube at 3:00 p.m. EST, with WWE Money In The Bank taking place just three hours later at the Intuit Dome. Five matches are scheduled for this afternoon, with stars from "WWE NXT" and the main roster ready to enter battle with some of the best AAA has to offer.
After just defeating Alberto El Patron to capture the AAA Mega Title, El Hijo del Vikingo will put the championship on the line against Chad Gable this afternoon for his first title defence. Last month, Vikingo appeared at ringside during an episode of "WWE Raw" and helped Penta qualify for Money In The Bank by interfering in the match and attacking Gable. Vikingo's interference was justified, as Gable had ambushed him at ringside beforehand. However, throughout the last few months, Gable has also been wrestling under a mask by the name of El Grande Americano, which many Lucha stars have found disrespectful. In addition, Gable will be pulling double duty today, as he qualified for Money In The Bank as Americano this past Monday on "Raw."
Although she was just recently called up to the main roster, Stephanie Vaquer will team with 'NXT" star Lola Vice to take on Chik Tormenta and Dalys in tag team action. Tormenta and Dalys were ringside during Vaquer's NXT Women's Championship defence against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground, but also attempted to interfere in the "Dark Angel's" title match with Jacy Jayne two days later. "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine made the tag team match ahead of Vaquer's bout with Jayne, but since Tormenta and Dalys' distraction played a role in the "La Primera" losing the belt, there is definitely some added tension heading into today's contest. Similarly to Gable, Vaquer will also be competing twice, as she qualified for Money In The Bank on Monday as well.
More Tag Team Action and a Title Match Set to Take Place
Shortly after defeating Ricky Saints to win the NXT North American Championship, Ethan Page was informed that he would defend the title against Rey Fenix, Je'Von Evans and Laredo Kid in a Fatal-Four Way Match. This past Tuesday on "NXT," Evans, Fenix and Kid defeated Page and The Vanity Project, which marked Kid's first televised match in WWE. Today's event will allow fans who are unfamiliar with Kid to be introduced to his high-flying ability and impressive speed inside the ropes. Although Page has only held the title for 11 days, it would be thrilling to see either Fenix or Kid pickup the win, or for Evans to claim his first title in "NXT."
Up next is the first bout that was announced for Worlds Collide, as Santos Escobar, Berto and Angel will battle El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Escobar wrestled in AAA for six years before signing with WWE, while both Berto and Angel competed in Mexico earlier in their careers, making it fitting that they're featured on the card today. That said, for months Legado Del Fantasma have been struggling to get along on "WWE SmackDown," and if they're unable to stay on the same page this afternoon, Wagner Jr., Clown, and Pagano could emerge victorious.
Finally, another Six-Man Tag Team Match is set to take place at Worlds Collide, with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado entering battle with Octagón Jr, Aero Star, And Mr. Iguana. Joaquin Wilde was originally supposed to compete alongside Lee and Del Toro, but was unfortunately injured on WWE Speed in a match against Lexis King, leading Dorado to take his place. Just three years ago, Lee was still an active competitor in AAA, and has wrestled with Aero Star on multiple occasions. As for Del Toro, he and Wilde have struggled to get TV time as of late, with his match this afternoon easily being the most high profile bout he's been featured in this year.