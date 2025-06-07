WWE Worlds Collide Full & Final Card

This afternoon, WWE Worlds Collide makes its long-awaited return after three years, which will feature an exciting crossover and talent that many fans will be introduced to for the first time. Over WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE announced they had purchased Lucha Libre promotion AAA, and shortly thereafter declared the revival of Worlds Collide, where stars from the Mexican brand would be featured. The event is set to take place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be streaming live on YouTube at 3:00 p.m. EST, with WWE Money In The Bank taking place just three hours later at the Intuit Dome. Five matches are scheduled for this afternoon, with stars from "WWE NXT" and the main roster ready to enter battle with some of the best AAA has to offer.

After just defeating Alberto El Patron to capture the AAA Mega Title, El Hijo del Vikingo will put the championship on the line against Chad Gable this afternoon for his first title defence. Last month, Vikingo appeared at ringside during an episode of "WWE Raw" and helped Penta qualify for Money In The Bank by interfering in the match and attacking Gable. Vikingo's interference was justified, as Gable had ambushed him at ringside beforehand. However, throughout the last few months, Gable has also been wrestling under a mask by the name of El Grande Americano, which many Lucha stars have found disrespectful. In addition, Gable will be pulling double duty today, as he qualified for Money In The Bank as Americano this past Monday on "Raw."

Although she was just recently called up to the main roster, Stephanie Vaquer will team with 'NXT" star Lola Vice to take on Chik Tormenta and Dalys in tag team action. Tormenta and Dalys were ringside during Vaquer's NXT Women's Championship defence against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground, but also attempted to interfere in the "Dark Angel's" title match with Jacy Jayne two days later. "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine made the tag team match ahead of Vaquer's bout with Jayne, but since Tormenta and Dalys' distraction played a role in the "La Primera" losing the belt, there is definitely some added tension heading into today's contest. Similarly to Gable, Vaquer will also be competing twice, as she qualified for Money In The Bank on Monday as well.