WWE Star Replaced By Lince Dorado At Worlds Collide After Getting Knocked Out On Speed

Joaquin Wilde gave WWE fans a scare recently when the LWO member was injured during a match against Lexis King on a "WWE Speed" taping. Wilde later revealed that he had suffered a concussion during the match, putting his ability to compete at this weekend's Worlds Collide event in question.

According to PWInsider Elite, Wilde will no longer be competing alongside Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro in their match against Octagón Jr., Mr. Iguana, and Aero Star. Wilde will be replaced by former Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado. Dorado was a staple of WWE shows like "NXT" and "205 Live" during his 5 years with WWE from 2016 to 2021. Since his WWE release, Dorado has been bouncing around the independent scene, while also making appearances in AEW and TNA. Dorado returned to WWE earlier this year, mainly wrestling dark matches and NXT live events, but Worlds Collide will mark his first match on WWE programming since his 2021 release.

As for Wilde, his match with Lexis King was likely scrapped, as a match between King and Noam Dar was recorded for "WWE Speed" at the Performance Center recently.

Dorado had previously been said to be in attendance for Saturday's show, as many former WWE stars are being brought back to work in the newly purchased AAA. Savio Vega, as well as "Moody" Jack Melendez, are being brought into the promotion, while El Hijo Del Vikingo has already won the AAA Mega Championship to further WWE's vision of the promotion. Vega had previously appeared at the 2023 edition of Backlash in Puerto Rico, helping Bad Bunny win a Street Fight at the event. WWE announced the purchase of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April.