Backstage News On Former WWE Stars & Others Being Brought In For Worlds Collide Event

WWE is gearing up for its first co-branded event with its new sister promotion, AAA, at this weekend's Worlds Collide PLE, and it appears the company is bringing back some old faces for the momentous occasion.

As per "PWInsider Elite," former WWE star Savio Vega — who appeared a few years ago at the Backlash PLE — is reportedly set to make a comeback for the show. "PWInsider" had also reported a few days ago that former Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado will be in attendance on Saturday, June 7, at the Worlds Collide show. Dorado had returned to WWE at the start of the year and has predominantly wrestled in dark matches and live events, with reports at the start of the year claiming that he is now a coach at WWE's Performance Center.

The "PWInsider Elite" story has also revealed that WWE has hired former TNA Wrestling announcer Hector Melendez, who went by the name "Moody" Jack Melendez, and he will be a part of AAA. The report stated that Melendez will be involved backstage for WWE heading into Worlds Collide, and that he will be at the Performance Center this week. Melendez, the report stated, had previously worked with Jeremy Borash in TNA Wrestling, who has been coordinating between WWE and AAA in recent months.

Worlds Collide will take place on the same day as WWE's Money in the Bank PLE, June 7, with both shows taking place in Inglewood, California. Several WWE stars will be competing at Worlds Collide, which includes the likes of Chad Gable, Legado Del Fantasma, LWO, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix, Lola Vice, and Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer and Gable will pull double duty that night, competing at both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank.