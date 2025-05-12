Konnan Discusses 'Slow Transition' He Expects With WWE Acquisition Of AAA

In the midst of a busy WrestleMania weekend, WWE announced last month that it was acquiring a controlling stake in Lucha Libre AAA. The promotion is seemingly set to help WWE gain more of a foothold in Mexico, but according to AAA booker and former WCW star Konnan on "K100" last week, WWE isn't going to take full control overnight.

"It's going to be definitely a slow transition," Konnan said. "But they're going to be at our show on Saturday. ... They're going to be looking at our production, and our boy Jeremy Borash will be there."

As far as Konnan is aware, Borash has served as the main point of contact between AAA officials and WWE thus far. Borash is a former TNA commentator who took on a role with WWE in 2018. Along with serving as a producer, Borash is the company's current Senior Director of Content and Development. Though he works in NXT, Borash was referred to as Paul "Triple H" Levesque's "right-hand man" by Kevin Nash in 2023, and it sounds as though he may play a major role in AAA.

Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno stated that he's heard Borash will serve as the head of creative once WWE fully takes control of AAA. While Konnan wasn't aware of any plans for that, he acknowledged that it was possible and said he respected Borash, which would make it easier to work under him.

Although WWE might not take control of creative immediately, a collaboration between AAA and WWE NXT is set to begin soon. The two promotions will come together for Worlds Collide at the Kia Forum in California on June 7, and Konnan teased another major reveal ahead of that show.

"Right before us, maybe an hour and a half or two hours, they're going to make a huge announcement of something. You'll see what it is," Konnan continued.

