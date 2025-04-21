WWE Money In The Bank To Form Los Angeles Double Header With NXT Vs. AAA Worlds Collide

WWE has announced Money in the Bank 2025 will air on the same day as "WWE NXT" and AAA's Worlds Collide event on June 7.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, WWE announced that it had acquired Luca Libre AAA Worldwide and would be presenting Worlds Collide from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Then on Sunday, it was announced that Money in the Bank will emanate from the Intuit Dome on the same day, presenting a double-header just over a week before AEW's foray into lucha libre with Grand Slam Mexico alongside CMLL.

The Intuit Dome last played host to the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere in January. WWE flashed a QR code on the screen alongside the announcement to register for pre-sale information. The announcement confirms the end of a two-year stretch where Money in the Bank was an international event, with 2023 in London, England, and 2024 in Toronto, Canada.