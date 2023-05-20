Kevin Nash Reveals That Jeremy Borash Is Triple H's 'Right Hand Man'

Is Jeremy Borash becoming to Paul "Triple H" Levesque what the late Pat Patterson was to Vince McMahon?

According to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Borash — WWE's Senior Director of Content and Development — has firmly established himself as Triple H's "right-hand man" since "The Game" took charge of WWE's creative operations last August. Nash made the revelation while crediting Borash for putting together Matt Hardy's Broken gimmick in Impact Wrestling.

"Borash is absolutely a breed above [others]," Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "I mean, he's like Triple H's right-hand man."

Triple H has previously praised Borash for taking the concept of cinematic matches "to another level" in Impact Wrestling, specifically with the series of Hardy Compound matches featuring Matt Hardy. Speaking on a media call in June 2020, Triple H referred to Borash as "an incredible talent with an eye for storytelling" and explained why he was excited working with the former Impact executive and the rest of their creative team.

Subsequently, Borash was chosen as the lead producer/director for Undertaker's "Boneyard Match" against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, which ultimately proved to be The Deadman's farewell match.

Borash spent nearly 16 years with TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining the WWE in 2018, initially as part of the "205 Live" broadcast team as a color commentator and a member of the "NXT" creative team. While it's unknown if he still works closely with "NXT" boss Shawn Michaels, Nash's aforementioned comments would suggest that Borash has been actively involved with main roster operations, under the leadership of Triple H.