In Your House pay-per-views were regular events in the mid-to-late 90s as 27 of them took place. After a 20 year absence, it is being revived with TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday.

It seems to be a fitting time to revive the event considering many people are stuck in their houses due to the ongoing pandemic. Triple H was asked if the In Your House theme was brought back due to the current situation during a TakeOver media call earlier today.

"It absolutely came about given the circumstances. As TakeOvers evolved in the beginning, they all had names. Then as we started going into cities, we started morphing them into the location. So, it's always a fluid work-in-progress kind of thought. So, as this came about when we had the opportunity to do a TakeOver, what should we do? We're back in Florida and in our home so the conversation came up," said Triple H.

"It seemed like the perfect timing with everyone stuck in their house. It was funny that we made the decision to name it TakeOver: In Your House and it wasn't until after that it was pointed out to me that it was a couple of days before the 25th anniversary of the first In Your House PPV. So, it all worked out great and we'll see where it goes.

"It definitely could become something that comes back and we'll see where the enjoyment level is and everything else. If it's as good as I think it's gonna be, then I think people might demand that it comes back. So, we'll work on it."

The In Your House card features six matches with three of them featuring titles on the line. Triple H discussed the card and how the In Your House brand will make its mark.

"I'm very excited about this card for us to be back in the TakeOver business with everything going on with the COVID situation. For us to be back and having a TakeOver, it seems very apropos while everyone is in quarantine to be bringing back In Your House," stated Triple H. "A lot of people look back on them very fondly and see them as fun and entertaining PPVs. I'm excited to bring them back and I think there will be fun history pieces that will be very retro but we'll make them current to today.

"As far as I'm concerned, I think this card is spectacular. I always feel like we present a great card that then tends to exceed expectations and this one I would expect to be no different."

He then put over various matches on the card and clarified what fans should expect out of the Backlot Brawl match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

"Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole for the NXT Championship is going to be done out of the arena and off-site. I don't necessarily like using the term cinematic because I don't feel like this is that," revealed Triple H. "There will be a ring but it will be different. It will be in a different environment and shot differently. I think people are gonna really enjoy this and it was spectacular."

Hunter also praised the competitors in the triple threat match for the NXT Women's Title and specifically Charlotte Flair.

"Charlotte Flair absolutely has time and time again proven herself over the years. This is her coming back to NXT and putting her thumb on everybody and showing them that she's The Queen. This is three of the best performers in the business and this one is going to be spectacular," said Triple H.

With Hunter mentioning that the Backlot Brawl match has already been taped, he was asked if any other parts of In Your House have also been taped.

"Everything in the show with the exception of the Velveteen Dream-Adam Cole match is live. That match has already been done," said Triple H. "It was shot outdoors so there was the component of weather that we wanted to be cautious of. But everything else in the show will be live."

Even though Triple H wouldn't label that match as cinematic, WWE has had various cinematic matches as of late including the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. Triple H was asked how much of an influence that the likes of Jeremy Borash and Matt Hardy had with those types of matches.

"It's a funny thing that people say all of a sudden there's this cinematic thing. But people have been doing these matches for 20 years: Rock and Mick Foley at Halftime Heat, Austin and Booker in the grocery store. There's so many of those over the years," stated Triple H.

"Did they do a great job of taking [the recent ones] to the next level? Absolutely. Jeremy is an incredible talent with an eye for storytelling. I can't tell you how much I love working with him but there was a whole team of people that worked on that as well."

Hunter then put over the videographers and editors involved who turned it into "art work." He also praised the scoring and countless others involved with the Boneyard Match.

"I was thrilled for fans to get to see it at WrestleMania and I was thrilled for AJ. But for Taker, to me, that was one more situation where he was coming back to do his thing and all of a sudden everything is falling apart. That's tough so I was really thrilled how it came out for him more so than anyone else," stated Triple H.

"That's not to negate the Matt Hardy-Jeremy Borash thing that you mentioned as that took it to another level. But to say it all started there is not accurate."

WWE NXT "TakeOver: In Your House" will take place this Sunday night and will be streamed via the WWE Network. The full audio from Triple H's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" media call aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.