Backstage News On Lince Dorado's New WWE Role

Lince Dorado is back in WWE, as he made a surprise appearance at a "WWE NXT" live event on January 17, defeating Josh Black. Dorado had not been seen in WWE since being released by the promotion at the end of 2021, but according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dorado's new role will be in the coaching department at the WWE Performance Center. "So he debuted last night in Citrus Springs, Florida where 'NXT' was doing a spot show, I think it was Citrus Springs. He has been hired as a coach, so that's the deal there, he's going to work at the Performance Center, and I guess do some matches as well, so that's the story."

Before his release in 2021, Dorado was part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016, making it to the second round after defeating Mustafa Ali in the first, before being eliminated by Rich Swann. Based on those performances, he would sign a contract with the company and be featured primarily in the cruiserweight division on shows like "WWE 205 Live." He would become part of Lucha House Party in 2018 alongside Gran Metalik and Kalisto, and would eventually get his one and only taste of gold by winning the 24/7 Championship in 2020.

From 2022 onwards, Dorado would make cameo appearances in a number of different promotions such as AEW, CMLL, and NJPW, but primarily floated around the independent circuit, winning titles for companies like MLW, Wrestling REVOLVER, and Demand Lucha. While Meltzer believes that Dorado will wrestle matches for WWE in the near future, there is no word on whether that will be on TV, or just at the various house shows "NXT" runs around the state of Florida.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.