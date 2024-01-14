Savio Vega Discusses How His WWE Backlash 2023 Return Came About

Last year, Savio Vega made a surprise return to WWE at the Backlash event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. There, Vega helped the Latino World Order fend off The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio while the street fight match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest continued in the ring. On a recent episode of "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Vega explained how his WWE Backlash return came to fruition.

"Here come friends sending me a bunch of messages [saying], 'Look at this! Bad Bunny [is in WWE].' I say 'Wow, nice. That went viral,' so alright, good. Here comes Damian Priest. He got in contact with me. Bruce [Prichard] got in contact with me, and said 'We'd like to have you in the show.' I said 'Oh, let's do it.' So we keep it quiet. Why we have that [loud] reaction is because all the fans have the picture in their head, 'Savio Vega have to go there! He have to be there! He have to be tag-teaming with the Bad Bunny. He have to help!' They just make their stories. Crazy. Everywhere I go, [I'm asked] 'Do you see Bad Bunny? You have to go there. Call them!' They're approaching me. I said, 'Eh, the people don't know nothing about me no more.' Already I did the blood test, I did the cardiologist. I already done everything, so I just keep it quiet."

Vega's arrival to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot was done in a quiet fashion as well as he discreetly entered the venue around 2 pm to meet with WWE executives before he was led to Bad Bunny. Upon meeting the Grammy Award-winning record artist, Vagio learned that Bunny was a massive fan of his former persona as TNT. The two then filmed a backstage segment alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, where Vega handed Bunny a kendo stick for his street fight.

