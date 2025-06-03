Stephanie Vaquer To Compete At Both WWE MITB & Worlds Collide After Raw Qualifier Win

Newcomer Stephanie Vaquer has made waves since her WWE signing, tenure in NXT, and arrival onto the main roster, and was slated to wrestle in Los Angeles on Saturday's NXT and AAA crossover "Worlds Collide" event. After qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match on "Raw," Vaquer now looks to be working overtime, with two events in one day.

Monday's "WWE Raw" festivities opened with the final Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match, with Vaquer taking on Ivy Nile and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. Two Devil's Kisses onto Morgan and Nile gave Vaquer an upper hand early on in the match, and the Chilean Superstar remained the dominant force in spite of brief comebacks from Nile and Morgan. A Superplex from Nile pumped the brakes on Vaquer's momentum, but Morgan was ultimately the one who profited as she landed a Double Codebreaker onto both women for a near-fall on Vaquer. Morgan nearly had the match again after landing an Ob-Liv-ion onto Vaquer, but an interfering Nile took Morgan to the outside. Morgan was knocked out after a trip headfirst into the steel steps, but by the time Nile re-entered the ring, Vaquer had already recovered from Morgan's finisher. An SVB from Vaquer allowed her to score a pinfall victory and, impressively, a place in Saturday's 6-Woman Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Vaquer is now expected to join Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia in a star-studded Women's Money in the Bank match. Worlds Collide is set to take place before Money in the Bank, but it is unclear exactly how Vaquer's double commitments will impact each event's respective card. Vaquer's commitments to Worlds Collide will see her pair with Lola Vice to take AAA's Dalys and Chik Tormenta on in tag action.