WWE NXT Star Stephanie Vaquer Heading To Main Roster

Stephanie Vaquer is officially on her way to WWE's main roster.

Vaquer signed with WWE in July last year, not too long after she had appeared opposite Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, and since September had spent her time conquering the "WWE NXT" brand.

"La Primera" continued to make her main roster debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, earning the Women's North American Championship in February, and then becoming a double-champion after capturing the NXT Women's Championship in March; after which, she vacated the North American title.

After dropping the NXT Women's title to Jacy Jayne this past Tuesday, Vaquer is now headed to Monday nights on the main roster. Her signing to "WWE Raw" was announced ahead of Friday's "WWE SmackDown" by General Manager Adam Pearce, with her first action confirmed as part of a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier.

"BREAKING NEWS! Stephanie Vaquer has officially joined the WWE Raw roster and will face Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match THIS MONDAY!" WWE announced via X.

Vaquer is also scheduled to compete alongside Lola Vice at Worlds Collide on June 7, facing the AAA team of Chik Tormenta and Dalys. She has already made in-ring appearances on the "Raw" brand, first facing Iyo Sky the night following WrestleMania 41 and then a week later against Ivy Nile.