Double WWE NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer Survives Second Title Fight Of The Night

Stephanie Vaquer made it two-for-two in title defenses during "WWE NXT."

Vaquer opened the show with the first defense of her reign as NXT Women's Champion against Jaida Parker, defeating her via pinfall before being blindsided by her main event challenger for the Women's North American Championship, Fallon Henley, alongside Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne to leave the double-champion banged up for later. That spiteful violence continued on the end of Henley as their match began, opening up with a repeated attacks in the corner specifically working the damaged shoulder of Vaquer.

The champion would fight back in short bursts throughout the bout, but ultimately found her prolonged run of offense halted by the interfering Nyx hitting her with a Pele kick while Henley distracted the referee. Nyx would factor one last time into the bout, this time at the detriment of her stablemate as Vaquer threw Henley into her on the apron, following up with the SVB to get the winning pinfall. Vaquer had little time to celebrate her second defense much like earlier, as Jayne ran into the ring to blindside her and was swiftly joined by the rest of Fatal Influence.

Jordynne Grace, who had interfered in Parker's earlier title challenge against Vaquer, re-emerged to make the save. She picked up both of the NXT Women's and Women's North American title belts before reluctantly handing them over to the champion, only for Parker to then appear and attack Vaquer from behind. Grace managed to clear Parker from the ring, leaving her and Vaquer to stare one another down as the show went off air.