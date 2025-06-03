WWE RAW 6/2/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch's feud is, for what it is, pretty good. Valkyria's personality — once shy and simply babyface (that is to say, potentially bland) — has really been sharpened by Lynch's cartoonishly evil but effective heel. Valkyria has finally found a backbone in her promo segments with Lynch, and while Lynch performs well as a babyface, she has had no issue issuing scathing heel promos, in which she simultaneously sinks her teeth into her heel role whilst putting Valkyria over as the babyface to root for.

Both women have been doing great with this feud, so why are we just giving them promo segments?

The only reason Valkyria and Lynch's feud is only "pretty good" and not great (which it absolutely can be) is because they are so severely limited. Valkyria and Lynch have been feuding since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, and ever since then, have been doing the same thing, week in and week out. Their "feud" has been largely formulaic: Lynch gets in the ring to talk some smack, then Valkyria comes out to respond, and the two fight. Sometimes, you'll get a secret ending, where *Valkyria* talks first, and Lynch comes out to hurl an insult about Valkyria's "weird fiancé." Despite everything, Valkyria and Lynch's feud has remained largely the same, and while both women definitely work well together in these mudslinging promo exchanges, it is still the same thing over and over again. It was fine during the brief build-up to Backlash, but now? It has been over two months, and we haven't received one alternative approach to their feud on live television.

I am begging you WWE, let them fight! Obviously, the actual brawling is being saved for Money in the Bank, but they could have done literally anything else. I would've even taken a contract signing — while that is, in essence, a promo exchange dressed up as something different, it's at least different! Lynch and Valkyria are both talented performers. We know they're talented performers, because their match at Backlash was well-received, and they have managed to keep us somewhat captivated with the same promo segments for the past two months. Why can't Valkyria put her title up against someone and Lynch attack her from behind? Why no video packages? Why no backstage brawl segments? At some point, it has to be more work to convince Lynch and Valkyria to do the same program week after week than it is to make a different program.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship was, and is, an experiment. The women's midcard titles are supposed to be forays into a new realm of WWE women's bookings, and yet they are subjecting feuds over the midcard title to the same song and dance, with seemingly no intention to change the melody or the choreography. It might be too late to change Valkyria and Lynch's feud booking, but WWE needs to seriously get its head on its shoulders. Valkyria's title can't be the newest thing in this feud.

Written by Angeline Phu