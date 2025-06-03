Carlito Absent From Judgment Day In-Ring & Backstage Segments On WWE Raw

Carlito was conspicuously absent during "WWE Raw" after news broke of his imminent departure from the company.

Carlito has been signed with the company for his second run since 2023, having made a surprise appearance at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico to a largely positive reception. He immediately aligned with Latino World Order as he returned to WWE TV, but aligned with the Judgment Day after drafting from "WWE SmackDown" to "Raw" in the 2024 Draft.

Since then, he had been ever-present with the faction – specifically during backstage segments and as an interfering party in matches – until this week's show. Throughout the show, the Judgment Day appeared in multiple segments both backstage and in front of the crowd. However, Carlito was not with the group for a single one of them, with his departure due in two weeks' time.

Debuting in 1999, the son of Puerto Rican wrestling legend, Carlos Colon, Carlito wrestled most prominently with his father's World Wrestling Council in their home nation. He initially signed with WWE's developmental territory in 2003, spending a year in Ohio Valley Wrestling before moving to the main roster; he notably feuded with John Cena to win the United States Championship. He added two reigns as Tag Team Champion alongside his brother, Primo, as well as the Intercontinental Championship prior to his departure in 2010.