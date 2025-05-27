WWE Raw 5/26/2025 - 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

The Shield. The Authority. The Shield again. The Disciples. What cannot be said is that Seth Rollins doesn't like to find strength in numbers, especially when he is on a full-frontal offensive on the main event picture and his very many rivals. Even over the past half-decade, the other members of The Shield – Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley – have since followed the precedent set by their "Architect" with The Bloodline and the Death Riders. So in that vein, with he and Paul Heyman screwing over maybe the only other two on the roster to share his affinity for holding a grudge at WrestleMania 41, it makes all of the sense in the world that he would fall back on his safety net.

Since his second heist to occur in the main event of WrestleMania, Rollins has added Bron Breakker and someone he personally knows can pack a punch, Bronson Reed. All that was missing was a swanky new name to slap on T-shirts (you know, to truly assess the merit of their group). Enter: The Vision. No, not the Marvel superhero.

Rollins joining Heyman was an intriguing proposition to begin with, so expanding that and bringing two legitimate monster heels into the fold is something else entirely. Not only does it bode well for Rollins having two heaters of their level flanking him (see: the main event). But it's an opportunity to uplift Breakker and Reed from their positions as blue-chip prospects to genuine main event-level talents.

Damian Priest crossed that boundary by starting as the Judgment Day's enforcer, Jey Uso did the same through The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu is in the midst of doing it with the New Bloodline; when used correctly, factions are a great way to build a star by association. Rollins is genuinely one of the faces of WWE. Heyman himself has a clientele of alumni that reads like a Hall of Fame ballot. So it certainly bodes well for them to be brought into the mix, already feuding with the likes of Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and with the potential of feuding with Reigns upon his return. All that's left to say is I see and I respect The Vision.

Written by Max Everett