Roxanne Perez Wins MITB Qualifier On WWE Raw After Lyra Valkyria Costs Becky Lynch

Roxanne Perez secured the second spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match during "WWE Raw."

Following on from Alexa Bliss' win during last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" to secure the first spot up for grabs on June 7, Perez faced both Natalya and Becky Lynch in the first of two triple threats on Monday to decide the next entrants. Prior to the show it was announced by Adam Pearce that she had signed with the brand following her appearances over recent weeks, and although she would eventually get the win there were times when it looked like she was going to mark the occasion with a loss.

As the starting bell rang, Lynch lulled Perez into believing they would work together, pulling her back by her air to remove her from the equation and focus on Natalya. Perez would re-enter the fold, more often than not trying to fight both off at the same time, trying to sneak the win from beneath her opponents.

Both Lynch and Perez made it their mission to avoid the Sharpshooter, ultimately in vain as Natalya locked it in on Perez. Perez almost fought out of the hold, but Natalya re-applied while also locking Lynch in on her other side. Lynch found the ropes and pulled herself out of the move, hitting the Manhandle Slam to Natalya and looking to win the match. However, Lyra Valkyria returned to interfere and pick up where she left off with Lynch. The pair brawled outside of the ring before Lynch attempted to return and finish the bout, only for Natalya to lock in the Sharpshooter once again. Valkyria pulled Lynch away from the submission, looking to continue their fight, leaving Perez to land Pop Rox for the winning pinfall.