Alexa Bliss Pins Chelsea Green, Qualifies For Women's MITB Ladder Match On SmackDown

Alexa Bliss is the first competitor to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match after defeating former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin on "WWE SmackDown." Bliss made her return to the ring following her post-Elimination Chamber hiatus on last week's episode of the show when she teamed with Zelina Vega to take on Green and Piper Niven.

Michin hit the former champion with a kick to take her out of the ring to start off the match. Michin and Bliss faced off, but attempted to team up to keep Green out of the match for awhile. Michin and Bliss traded spots where they drug one another off the apron until Green took them both out on the outside. Michin hit a cannonball on both of her opponents in the corner and blocked an Unprettier with an Eat Defeat.

Bliss hit a tornado DDT to Michin followed by a Twisted Bliss, but Green pulled Bliss off Michin when she went for the pin. Green hit the Unprettier to Michin, but Bliss pulled Michin out of the ring to face off against Green. She hit Green with a Sister Abigail for the victory to move on to Money in the Bank match on June 7. She's no stranger to the match, as she won the Money in the Bank contract as her "Little Miss Bliss" character in 2018.