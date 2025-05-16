WWE SmackDown Results 5/16 - WWE Women's Championship On The Line, Money In The Bank Qualifiers Begin

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 16, 2025, coming to you live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina!

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Charlotte Flair at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 as she defends against her former best friend Nia Jax. Jax defeated Jade Cargill in a Number One Contenders Match during last week's edition of "SmackDown" in order to secure her spot in tonight's bout with some inadvertent assistance from Cargill's rival and former tag team partner Naomi.

The first competitors in the 2025 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches will be determined, as Alexa Bliss collides with Chelsea Green and Michin, and Rey Fenix squares off with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a pair of Triple Threat Qualifiers. Bliss returned to "SmackDown" last week when she revealed herself as the mystery tag team partner of Women's United States Championship Zelina Vega to defeat Green and her Secret Hervice ally Piper Niven, while tonight will mark Jimmy's first match since coming up short to GUNTHER via referee stoppage on the March 31 edition of "WWE Raw".

After defeating reigning WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits last week in an upset win during a non-title match, Nathan Frazer and Axiom look to keep their good fortunes going on "SmackDown" as they go head-to-head with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. This will be #DIY's first match since being able to dethrone Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a Triple Threat TLC match on the April 25 edition of "SmackDown" that also involved The Motor City Machine Guns.

Aleister Black defeated Carmelo Hayes last week in singles competition after Hayes accidentally hit his ally The Miz on the apron which subsequently allowed for Black to roll him up. Tonight, Hayes has the chance to redeem himself from the loss as he goes one-on-one with Black in a rematch. Additionally, R-Truth will be sitting down with one half of the "SmackDown" commentary team Wade Barrett to discuss an interaction he had with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena after he got involved in the title match between Cena and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash this past Saturday.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping some of the events of Backlash.

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Jeff Cobb then make their way to the ring.