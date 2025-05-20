Former two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is officially a member of the "WWE Raw" roster after multiple matches on the red brand and main roster appearances in the Royal Rumble, where she broke the record for longest women's Rumble performance, and the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the show on Monday, WWE posted a video to its X (formerly Twitter) account showing "Raw" General Manger Adam Pearce and Perez backstage, where the former "WWE NXT" star finally put pen to paper on a contract. The clip was also played on the "Raw" broadcast.

"This is going to be the first day of many successful ones, I hope," Pearce told Perez, who told Pearce he's going to see exactly why people call her "The Prodigy."

Perez will take on Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifier match on Monday. Last week, she teamed with fellow former NXT Women's Champion Giulia in the main event of "Raw." The pair were defeated by Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Despite their team up, it was revealed on Friday that Giulia is the newest member of "WWE SmackDown." In a backstage segment following their loss that aired on Monday, Giulia told Perez there was "no we," despite their recent attempts to make waves together on the main roster.