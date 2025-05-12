WWE Raw Results 5/12 - Giulia & Roxanne Perez Face Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, Finn Balor Takes On AJ Styles

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 12, 2025, coming to you live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!

"NXT" stars and former NXT Women's Champions Giulia and Roxanne Perez will be joining forces once again tonight as they collide with Rhea Ripley and reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY. Not only did SKY defeat Perez in singles action during last week's edition of "Raw", but Perez and Giulia blindsided SKY with an attack after the match had concluded.

As they both look to be the next team to challenge New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of American Made will be going head-to-head with The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar. The War Raiders emerged victorious over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day two weeks ago on "Raw", while Julius and Brutus' last tag team match came on "Raw" came on March 17 when they came up short to LWO members Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Another member of American Made will be in action tonight, as Chad Gable squares off with Penta. Penta unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday at WWE Backlash, with Gable's close ally El Grande Americano ultimately costing him the match when he sent him crashing off the ropes with a headbutt using the metal piece in his mask that he tends to favor.

As he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 against Logan Paul, Jey Uso will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. After Jey had retained his title against Seth Rollins last week thanks to a disqualification resulting from the actions of Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and CM Punk, Paul blindsided Jey with an attack in the moments that followed the match and "Raw" going off the air.

Additionally, AJ Styles will be competing in his first match since coming up short against the aforementioned Paul at WrestleMania 41 as he takes on the aforementioned Balor. The aforementioned Punk will also be appearing on "Raw" for the first time since he and Roman Reigns came up short against Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania thanks to the betrayal of his former mentor Paul Heyman.