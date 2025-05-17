Nick Aldis Reveals He's Signed Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia To WWE SmackDown

"The Beautiful Madness" Giulia is officially the newest member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster according to General Manager Nick Aldis during the show on Friday. Giulia was seen walking out of Aldis' office in a backstage segment involving Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The former NXT Women's Champion stared the women down as she walked away, and Aldis made the announcement to Bliss, Flair, and the audience.

WWE had not revealed Giulia had officially been called up to the main roster, but she had been competing alongside fellow former Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on "WWE Raw." She and Perez were defeated by Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in tag team action on Monday. Giulia was already no stranger to the main roster and had appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble this year.

Giulia's final match on "WWE NXT" was a loss to "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace in a Number One Contender's bout to challenge champion Stephanie Vaquer at Battleground. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 63 days after toppling Perez at New Year's Evil to kick off 2025. She was defeated by real-life friend Vaquer at Roadblock and was presumed to be injured, but returned to "NXT" action a short time later.