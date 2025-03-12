Double Women's Champion Crowned At WWE NXT Roadblock

Stephanie Vaquer became the first-ever double NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion by defeating Giulia in the main event of "WWE NXT" Roadblock.

Giulia laid down the challenge to Vaquer for the bout two weeks ago during "NXT," surprising fans with the announcement of a Title for Title match so soon after they had won them respectively. Giulia is reportedly dealing with an injury, and is thus expected to take time off to recover after losing her title to Vaquer. She did still wrestle a fairly competitive and physical bout with the idea that she could still win Vaquer's title, at multiple stages having her opponent locked into wearing submission holds and adopting Vaquer's move to drive her face to the canvas between her knees.

But Vaquer would ultimately fight through her offense to finish in dominant fashion, returning the favor to drive Giulia's face into the mat before delivering a Dragon Screw from the corner, followed up with an SVB for a close pinfall. Vaquer sought to push for the finish from the top rope, but Giulia had her scouted and transitioned into her last attempt at a submission; Vaquer escaped, hitting a pair of superkicks and consecutive SVBs for the winning pinfall.

Vaquer was then left to celebrate in the ring with her retained and new titles as confetti rained down, and commentary made note that she is the first double women's champion in WWE since Becky Lynch in 2019 – she is also the first South-American born double champion in WWE history.