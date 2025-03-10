Backstage Update On WWE's NXT Title-Vs-Title Match Scheduled For Roadblock

Tomorrow night, NXT Roadblock will take place from Madison Square Garden in New York City and is set to feature three title bouts, including a Winner Takes All Match between the Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Women's Champion Giulia. Many wrestling fans and media alike felt that the champion versus champion match was premature, with Giulia having won her title this past January, and Vaquer claiming her belt just three weeks ago. However, last month it was reported that Giulia had been dealing with multiple injuries and is set to take time off to recover, meaning Vaquer will likely come out victorious on Tuesday. The Winner Takes All match has led there to be confusion about the future of both titles, and if they will remain separate from each other, leading Dave Meltzer to provide an update on the women's championships on Monday.

Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer explained that the titles will not unified and that the winner will hold both championships going forward. Therefore, the Women's North American Championship will remain "WWE NXT's" secondary female title, instead of being combined with the NXT Women's Championship. In addition, with NXT Stand & Deliver on the horizon, it remains to be seen if the winner will defend both titles on the show.

NXT Roadblock will also feature Oba Femi against TNA-X Division Champion Moose for the NXT Title and The Hardy Boyz versus FrAxiom for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Two non-title matches are also scheduled for tomorrow night's show, as Je'Von Evans will battle Ethan Page in a New York City Street Fight, and Jordynne Grace will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez.

