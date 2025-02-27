Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE NXT Champ Giulia

This past Tuesday, it was announced that NXT Women's Champion Giulia will be going one-on-one with the Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match at NXT Roadblock at Madison Square Garden on March 11. However, a winner-takes-all match between both competitors seemed premature, especially after Giulia just won the women's championship this past January, and Vaquer claimed her title only 12 days ago at NXT Vengeance Day. That being said, reports confirmed on Tuesday that the double-title match was made due to Giulia being seriously injured, and now there has been a further update on her health status.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Giulia is reportedly "banged up" and has been dealing with many issues due to the physicality that comes with competing at her level. Several sources within WWE have confirmed that her injury is not major, but that she is definitely dealing with "bumps and bruises." Johnson also mentioned that he was told Giulia is still 100% expected to wrestle against Vaquer at NXT Roadblock in two weeks time.

It remains to be seen if Giulia will drop her NXT Women's Championship at Madison Square Garden, but with all signs pointing towards "The Beautiful Madness" getting time off to recover from her injuries, it's likely that Vaquer will be holding both women's titles by March 11. Giulia initially became champion at NXT New Year's Evil, and most recently defended her title against Bayley, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day in a Fatal Four Way match.