WWE NXT Vengeance Day Live Coverage 2/15 - Four Championships On The Line, Strap Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day on February 15, 2025, coming to you live from the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Eddy Thorpe on January 21 as he defends against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match. Cracks in the relationship between the A-Town Down Under tag team partners have formed since "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that she had made the match official, as evident this past Tuesday when they argued over who would become the new titleholder during a verbal confrontation with Femi.

Giulia will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line for the second time ever as she defends against Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Bayey in a Fatal Four-Way Match. While tonight's match was originally supposed to be a Triple Threat between Giulia, Perez, and Bayley, Ava inserted Jade into the bout at a last minute this past Tuesday after she defeated Bayley with some assistance from Perez. Prior to then, the four women have encountered one another in a series of verbal confrontations, singles matches, and tag team matches.

Two other championships will be on the line tonight, as Stephanie Vaquer challenges Fallon Henley for the Women's North American Championship for the first time ever. Vaquer is no stranger to Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx over the course of the past few weeks, with the two parties having encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the last few weeks.

Coming off their successful defense of the NXT Tag Team Championship against Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth on the February 6 episode of "TNA iMPACT", Nathan Frazer and Axiom will once again be putting their title on the line tonight as they square off with Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs. Inamura and Briggs have been on a winning streak in tag team competition since a November 22, 2024 Live Event, and defeated No Quarter Catch Crew and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match on Tuesday.

Although he has been crystal clear about his intentions of recapturing the NXT Championship, Trick Williams will have to temporarily refocus his sights tonight as he goes head-to-head with the aforementioned Thorpe in a Strap Match. Williams and Thorpe have had no shortage of issues over the course of the past few weeks stemming over their mutual desire of becoming NXT Champion, leading Thorpe to challenge Williams to tonight's match on Tuesday.

Ethan Page will be competing in his first match since defeating Cedric Alexander on the January 28 episode of "NXT" as he faces rival Je'von Evans. Page took out Evans a number of weeks ago with a brutal attack, which ultimately left Evans with his jaw being wired shut. Evans subsequently made it clear that he's been looking to exact his retribution on Page, but Ava told him that he'd only be able to take Page on in a match when he was medically cleared which happened this past Tuesday despite both Ava and the doctor's hesitance.