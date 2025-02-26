Reports: WWE NXT Booked Roadblock Double Title Match Because One Champion Is Injured

There are various reports that a "WWE NXT" champion is injured, and that's why a double-title match was booked on the show on Tuesday. It was announced by "NXT" General Manager Ava that at Roadblock in two weeks, NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face off in a double title match. According to reports, it's because Giulia is injured.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live, he was initially confused on why the match was booked, but said he learned that one of the women is banged up and needs time off. While he didn't confirm which of the stars it was, Ibou of Self Made confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Giulia is hurt, but is going to work the match at Roadblock. PWInsider Elite also reported Giulia is dealing with an injury, but the outlet had not confirmed the nature of the injury at the time. PWIE also confirmed she'll work the Roadblock match.

Giulia won the NXT Women's Championship from Roxanne Perez at New Year's Evil on January 7. She successfully defended her gold against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade at Vengeance Day. Her match against Vaquer will be her second defense.