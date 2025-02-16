New WWE NXT Signee Officially Arrives, Giulia Wins First Title Defense At Vengeance Day

Giulia made her first defense of the NXT Women's Championship Saturday night at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event, ultimately coming out on top in a four-way main event involving Cora Jade, former champion Roxanne Perez, and the first-ever WWE women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley. Giulia hit the Northern Lights Bomb on Perez and pinned her for the final three count, officially cementing the passing of the torch in the "NXT" women's division as Perez prepares to step up to the main roster for good, but the biggest story of the night wasn't Giulia's victory, but rather what happened afterward.

As Giulia celebrated in the ring, Stephanie Vaquer's music hit. The new NXT Women's North American Champion, who had won her title in the opening match of the PLE, came out to personally congratulate — and stare down — Giulia, who returned the favor as the crowd cheered, the new generation of "NXT" women holding gold together. But if Vaquer and Giulia thought they were the only top stars in the division, they were swiftly reminded otherwise, as former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her "NXT" debut as an official member of the roster.

Grace has technically wrestled four "NXT" matches already, but at the time she was still a member of the TNA roster. She signed with WWE in January and made her debut as a WWE star in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match, but it was reported shortly thereafter that she would be initially bound for "NXT." Her arrival to close Vengeance Day seems final confirmation that Grace has formed a true main event trifecta with Giulia and Vaquer as the brand approaches Stand & Deliver.