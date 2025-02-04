Backstage Details On Jordynne Grace's WWE Deal

Following her departure from TNA Wrestling, reports indicated that former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace signed a multi-year deal with WWE. This move was later confirmed by WWE commentators during Grace's outing in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, in which she notably eliminated Jaida Parker of "WWE NXT." So where does the newly-minted WWE Superstar go from here?

According to Fightful Select, Grace has inked a main-roster level contract with WWE. Her immediate path, however, is expected to take her to WWE's development brand of "NXT," where she's previously appeared through TNA's partnership with WWE. The outlet notes that those within WWE don't believe Grace's official "NXT" run will be long, but it is her destination for at least the time being.

Grace's contract with WWE is said to be five years in length, which will accordingly carry her forward with the company through 2029. Similarly, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss reportedly signed a new five-year deal shortly before her own return in the Women's Royal Rumble, which later saw her eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Regarding tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," which is set to feature an NXT Women's Championship summit, Grace's status for it is unknown. "The Juggernaut" was eliminated by NXT Women's Champion Giulia in the Women's Royal Rumble match. As such, a follow-up face-off between the two on "NXT" is possible. Prior to the Royal Rumble, Grace's last in-ring appearance under the WWE umbrella came on November 6, when she, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, and Zaria emerged victorious on the special ECW-themed episode of "NXT."