WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/6 - Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley Face Ethan Page & Ridge Holland, Ten Woman Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 6, 2024, coming to you live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Bubba Ray Dudley will be competing in his first match in a WWE ring since he and D-Von Dudley came up short against Sami Zayn and Neville on the SummerSlam 2016 Pre-Show as he joins forces with Trick Williams to go head-to-head with Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. Holland had some choice words about Bubba Ray's radio show "Busted Open" at "NXT" Halloween Havoc and last week's edition of "NXT", and Page has been looking for some retribution against Williams after being unable to dethrone him as NXT Champion at Halloween Havoc. Tensions between the four men culminated last week in both exchanges of words and a physical brawl between them.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be joining forces with Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and North American Women's Champion Fallon Henley to take on TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan. The ten women encountered one another last week when Jordan, Jade, and the Fatal Influence members looked to attack Zaria following her win against Brinley Reece last week until Giulia, Vaquer, Jordan, and Grace came to her aid.

Lola Vice looks to settle her differences with Jaida Parker once and for all tonight as the two collide in a Hardcore Match with former ECW star Dawn Marie serving as special guest referee. The issues between Vice and Parker have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, with the pair finding themselves in various physical and verbal altercations.

Je'Von Evans will be returning to action tonight after he and Cedric Alexander were unable to dethrone Nathan Frazer and Axiom as NXT Tag Team Champions as he squares off with Wes Lee. Lee and Evans are no strangers to one another in the ring, having faced off in the ring in a handful of singles and tag team matches dating back to a "NXT" live event on May 18.

Additionally, "NXT" General Manager Ava will be sharing an announcement with the "NXT" Universe. Former ECW star Francine will also be making an appearance on tonight's show, as will reigning North American Champion Tony D'Angelo along with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino.