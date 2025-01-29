Giulia Set To Defend NXT Women's Championship In Vengeance Day Triple Threat

NXT Women's Champion Giulia will put her title on the line at the next "WWE NXT" premium live event, Vengeance Day, on February 15, in a triple threat match that includes a big main roster star. Following Giulia and Bayley's tag team victory over former champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade on "NXT," General Manager Ava made the announcement to Perez in a backstage segment later in the night, informing her that she and Bayley will face Giulia for the title.

Bayley returned to the developmental brand a few weeks ago to offer some friendly advice to Perez after she lost the championship to Giulia at New Year's Evil, but "The Prodigy" wasn't ready to hear it, and attacked Bayley. The tag match was set up for Tuesday night, and Bayley scored the victory on Jade with an elbow drop after Giulia rocked her with a headbutt.

When Ava was approached backstage for an interview, she started to make an announcement before Perez interrupted. An incensed Perez told Ava that Bayley shouldn't be the one to get a shot at the title, as she was still owed her rematch. That's when Ava announced that the Vengeance Day bout will be a triple threat, with Giulia defending her title against the two women in Washington, DC.