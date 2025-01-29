WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/28 - Women's Tag Team Title On The Line, Giulia & Bayley Vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 28, 2025, coming to you live from the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia!

Naomi and Bianca Belair will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time since retaining against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven at a Live Event on December 30 of last year as they collide with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Although the match was originally slated to take place during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Legend and Jackson nonetheless secured their spot in tonight's match when they defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a Number One Contenders Match on the January 14 edition of the show.

Bayley will be competing for the first time in an "NXT" ring since June 17, 2020 as she joins forces with NXT Women's Champion Giulia to square off with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The four women encountered one another last Tuesday as tensions between Bayley and Perez continue to mound in a tense verbal confrontation that turned into a major physical altercation between them.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return to "NXT" programming tonight as Grayson Waller and his A-Town Down Under tag team partner Austin Theory host NXT Champion Oba Femi on the talk show. Waller and Theory were in attendance as they watched Femi successfully retain his title against Eddy Thorpe last week.

Trick Williams will be returning to action for the first time since being dethroned as NXT by the aforementioned Femi in a Triple Threat Match at "NXT" New Years Evil on January 7 as he collides with Wes Lee. After Lee scored a quick victory over Dion Lennox last Tuesday, he challenged Williams to tonight's match to which Williams sent Lee crashing out of the ring and subsequently accepted his challenge.

Additionally, Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line against Shotzi for the first time in televised action since retaining against Tatum Paxley on the November 26, 2024 episode of "NXT". Shotzi previously defeated Stephanie Vaquer on January 14 to earn a shot at Henley's title.