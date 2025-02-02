Jordynne Grace Enters Women's Royal Rumble As WWE Star As Commentary Confirms Signing

It wasn't exactly a well-kept secret, but Jordynne Grace finally made her debut as a member of the WWE roster during tonight's Women's Royal Rumble match. Grace was the 19th entrant in the match, with the commentary team confirming that the former TNA star has officially joined WWE.

Upon entering the ring, a hyped-up Grace quickly eliminated Jaida Parker of "WWE NXT" before hitting Piper Niven with an impressive Death Valley Driver. Grace had a notable interaction with Charlotte Flair following her return at number 27, with Grace taking some chops from the second-generation wrestler before countering an Irish whip and escaping Flair's wrath. However, Grace was later eliminated by WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

Despite just joining the roster, this isn't Grace's first Royal Rumble, as she appeared last year and helped jumpstart the working relationship between WWE and TNA. It's long been the belief that Grace would head to WWE when her time with TNA had concluded, and it was recently reported that Grace requested her release from TNA early last year. The promotion convinced Grace to finish out 2024 with the promise that they would release her near the start of this year. Grace's final match with the company took place at TNA Genesis, with Tessa Blanchard defeating her.

It was reported earlier this week that Grace had officially signed with WWE, following up on many months of rumors about her inevitable arrival there. Because of the assumption that she'd be in tonight's match, Grace attempted to throw fans off the scent by claiming that she'd be visiting her mother in Texas to celebrate her mother's birthday.