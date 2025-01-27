Report: Former TNA Knockouts World Champ Jordynne Grace Officially Signs With WWE

Most WWE fans already know former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace from her cameo appearance in the 2024 Royal Rumble match and her various matches in "WWE NXT" over the past year, but they are about to get a lot more familiar, as she has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had the news confirmed by WWE sources that Grace had signed with the company, while also reporting the self-evident fact that WWE had long been interested in bringing Grace in on a full-time basis. Grace was reportedly made the offer by WWE a few weeks before her final match in TNA, which was against Tessa Blanchard at the Genesis pay-per-view on January 19, and that TNA (who recently signed on to a working partnership with WWE) were fine with this and were fully aware Grace would be leaving. WWE sources also noted that Grace was signed to the company almost immediately after her TNA contract expired, as the company did not want her hitting the free agent market.

PWInsider would later confirm the news, adding that Grace is believed to have finalized the contract at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, and that WWE sources confirmed she will be in Indianapolis, site of the 2025 Royal Rumble event.

Grace leaves TNA Wrestling having achieved almost everything there was to achieve in the company. She signed there in 2018 after working on the independent scene for six years, including being the only woman in the "Over Budget" battle royal at the original All In event. In 2020, she won her first of three TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling) Knockouts World Championships, with her second and third reigns coming in 2022 and 2024 respectively — her combined 677 days as champion are second only to Gail Kim. Grace also won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rachael Ellering in 2021, as well as becoming the first-ever TNA Digital Media Champion that same year, making her the only female Triple Crown winner in TNA history.