Two TNA Wrestling Stars Reportedly Done With The Company Following Genesis

Two former TNA Wrestling champions are reportedly done with the company following the Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday night. Fightful Select reported that former Knockouts Champion, and previous Women's Royal Rumble entrant, Jordynne Grace is effectively done with the company, alongside former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

Grace dropped the Knockouts Championship to Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory in October, and took another loss to the recently-returned Tessa Blanchard at Genesis. Fightful reported that most within TNA expected Genesis to be Grace's last date with the company, as her contract is up this month.

Alexander also "quit" after his loss to Mike Santana in an "I Quit" match on the show. Fightful reported that despite many within the company expecting him to be finished with TNA soon, his contract reportedly runs through mid-February, which Alexander himself confirmed to Chris Van Vliet back in December. Santino Marella is set to address Alexander during this week's "Impact," so it's possible that the former World Champion will have more on-screen appearances before exploring free agency.

WWE and TNA announced an official multi-year partnership last week, and with Grace's history in both "WWE NXT" and the Royal Rumble, she could be set to sign with the company. Grace challenged for the NXT Women's Championship against former champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground, and Shawn Michaels is reportedly very high on her. Alexander hasn't appeared for WWE in any capacity, though he was reportedly a name discussed for a possible appearance in "NXT" back in August.