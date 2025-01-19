Backstage Sources Dispute Tessa Blanchard Claim That She's Not Signed To TNA Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard's return to TNA Wrestling at Final Resolution 2024 has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks for a variety of reasons. Blanchard's controversial track record has led to backlash from some within the TNA locker room, but the latest development in the story is that she claimed she was not under contract with the company, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, TNA officials have disputed Blanchard's claims that she isn't signed to a deal, and confirmed that she is a full-time member of the company. TNA sources did not confirm any specifics of Blanchard's deal, or why she said she wasn't signed to begin with, but they revealed that she wouldn't have been factored into any creative plans otherwise. Those plans, at the time of writing, are for her to feud with Jordynne Grace, with the two woman expected to face off at the Genesis pay-per-view on January 19, despite initial pushback from Grace given Blanchard's past.

Before her return to TNA, Blanchard wrestled primarily in Mexico with the odd independent appearance for places like XPW. CMLL was her home promotion for over a year where, she became a staple of the company's women's division, winning the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship with Lluvia in August 2024 before vacating them to head back to TNA.

WWE is reportedly a factor in the decision to bring Blanchard back to the United States, as there are a number of people there who want to work with her. Considering the formal announcement of WWE's partnership with TNA, that dream might become a reality for Blanchard sooner rather than later.