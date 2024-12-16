Dave Meltzer Says People In WWE Are Interested In Working With This Controversial TNA Star

Tessa Blanchard made her highly talked about return to TNA Wrestling at their Final Resolution event on December 13, a moment that was met with a lot of backlash given Blanchard's past. She left TNA in 2020 in a cloud of controversy while she held the company's World Championship, and was virtually blackballed from working for another company in the United States after she had been accused of bullying and racism. However, she is back in TNA, the company do have a plan for her, and on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer believes that this move could eventually lead to her joining WWE.

"It's a really weird story, but it could just be a favor for WWE," Meltzer said. "I mean the idea is if she's in TNA for a while and there's no big backlash or anything, they could bring her into WWE because there's women in WWE who want to work with her. There may be some who don't, but I know there are some who do, and she's very controversial for all the reasons everybody knows, and it's kind of like a test thing."

Meltzer also felt it strange that Blanchard didn't drop the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championships that she held with Lluvia before leaving the promotion, but stated that wasn't a TNA decision. What was a TNA decision was to not only hide her comeback from many people, but to put her in a short program with Jordynne Grace, someone who has vocally pushed back against working with Blanchard. Meltzer claims there is another WWE-related reason to this feud.

"She's feuding with Jordynne Grace, who is leaving by the way and headed to WWE when the contract is up," Meltzer explained. "So that's like to get Tessa over."

