WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia Throws Down Gauntlet To NA Champ Stephanie Vaquer

10 days removed from her NXT Women's North American Championship win, Stephanie Vaquer tackled her first title defense against Karmen Petrovic on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Petrovic earned this title opportunity by defeating Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker in a triple-threat match last week with some help from her romantic interest Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

With a sling Blade and a dive to the outside, Petrovic asserted early control over Vaquer. As the action intensified, however, Vaquer gained the upper hand, ultimately capturing the win with a dragon-screw leg whip and a package backbreaker.

Before she could celebrate her first successful title defense, Vaquer was surprised by the arrival of NXT Women's Champion Giulia, who challenged Vaquer's claim of being "the best." To potentially prove otherwise, Giulia then raised interest in facing Vaquer one-on-one in the ring. "La Primera" mirrored that interest, while adding a title-for-title stipulation to their future match. The date and location of this champion vs. champion bout is unknown, as WWE has yet to officialize it.

Giulia's reign as NXT Women's Champion began last month when she bested Roxanne Perez at "NXT" New Year's Evil. Following that win, she successfully defended the respective title against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade at "NXT" Vengeance Day. The same night, Vaquer claimed the NXT Women's North American Championship by defeating Fallon Henley. Earlier this month, both Giulia and Vaquer competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, with the latter falling to Perez. Meanwhile, Vaquer suffered an elimination at the hands of Nia Jax.