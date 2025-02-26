WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/25 - Two Titles On The Line, Ricky Saints & Je'Von Evans Take On Wes Lee & Ethan Page

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Fallon Henley at "NXT" Vengeance Day as she defends against Karmen Petrovic. Petrovic emerged victorious in a Triple Threat against Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan during last week's edition of "NXT", surprising Parker with a pinfall in the closing moments of the match.

TNA Wrestling star Moose will be competing in his first ever WWE match tonight as he defends his X-Division Championship against NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King. Moose confronted reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi in the opening moments of last week's show, with a tense verbal confrontation ensuing between them.

After putting pen-to-paper to become an official member of the "NXT" roster last week, Ricky Saints will be joining forces with Je'Von Evans to take on Wes Lee. Saints was interrupted during his contract signing last week by both Page and Lee in two separate encounters, with Evans blindsiding the former with an attack to take him out and Saints challenging the latter to a singles match which was later turned into a tag team bout.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be competing in a WWE ring for the first time since the January 20, 2020 and a December 4, 2021 Live Event respectively as they square off with No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Heights threw out the challenge to The Hardys last week following a verbal encounter with NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, to which The Hardys accepted that same night via social media.

We are live! Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Stephanie Vaquer makes her way down to the ring. Karmen Petrovic and Ashante Adonis follows.