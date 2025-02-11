WWE Announces Date For NXT Roadblock At Theater At Madison Square Garden

Since the move to The CW in October 2024, "WWE NXT" has started to piggyback off of whatever town "WWE Raw" has been to so that they can host a live edition of their weekly show. It was recently reported that this might happen when the March 10 edition of "Raw" airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, with "NXT" potentially running their March 11 episode at the MSG Theater, and that has now been confirmed in an official press release.

WWE have confirmed that the March 11 episode of "NXT" won't be any ordinary episode as it will be the return of their annual Roadblock special, marking the fourth consecutive year where Roadblock has aired as a TV special. Tickets will go on sale on February 14 at 10am EST/7am PT via Ticketmaster, with an exclusive pre-sale going live on February 12 at 10am EST/7am PT if fans use the code "NXTLIVE." Roadblock originally started as a Premium Live Event in 2016, with the first airing exclusively on the WWE Network, and the second airing on pay-per-view at the end of the same year. However, Roadblock has since become one of NXT's most eventful nights of television of the year in 2022.

In 2022, Dolph Ziggler shocked the world by winning the NXT Championship in a three-way match that also featured Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa, while the 2023 episode was headlined by Roxanne Perez successfully defending the NXT Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura in what would eventually become Satomura's final televised appearance in WWE. Last year's Roadblock special was also eventful, as The Kabuki Warriors defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker retained the NXT Tag Team Championships, and Trick Williams returned to continue his lengthy feud with Carmelo Hayes.