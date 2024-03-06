WWE NXT Roadblock Live Coverage 3/5 - Number One Contenders Match, Tag Team Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Roadblock on March 5, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ilja Dragunov's challenger for the "NXT" Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6 will be determined tonight, as Carmelo Hayes goes one-on-one with Tony D'Angelo. While Hayes has made it clear that he wants to become "NXT" Champion once again over the past few weeks, D'Angelo made his case to "NXT" General Manager Ava last week as to why he should get a Number One Contenders match. This led to Ava creating tonight's match on the condition that Dragunov agreed.

After successfully defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show on February 24, The Kabuki Warriors will be putting their title on the line once again as they square off with "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Valkyria secured tonight's match as a way of thanking Paxley for staying backstage as she defended her title two weeks ago.

Another tag team title will be on the line tonight, as Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line against Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Chase and Hudson defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a Number One Contenders match on February 20 to secure their spot in tonight's match.

Shawn Spears will be competing in his first match in WWE since making his staggering return to "NXT" last week. Spears blindsided Ridge Holland with a chair last week as the latter apologized for his actions during his feud with Gallus.

Dijak will be facing Joe Gacy once again following mounting tensions between them over the past few weeks, but it won't just be any ordinary match as it will be an Asylum Match. The pair previously squared off at Vengeance Day last month in a No Disqualification match, during which Dijak ultimately came out on top.