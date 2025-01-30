Backstage Update On WWE NXT Possibly Booking MSG Theatre

One of the stops WWE's main roster will have on the road to WrestleMania 41 is the March 10 "WWE Raw," set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While it's not uncommon for WWE to hold events in the "World's Most Famous Arena," the venue's theater is not typically used for wrestling events. However, PWInsider recently reported that the March 11 "WWE NXT" could be held in the MSG Theater, as the company's developmental brand has been touring a lot more since the turn of the year.

While not officially confirmed, Fightful Select reports that the MSG Theater is internally listed as the venue for the March 11 "NXT." Brennan was also told that outside of the April 22 episode, which will act as "NXT's" first show after WrestleMania weekend, almost all of the brand's weekly shows will take place in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. At the time of writing, the only events officially announced as far as "NXT's" touring schedule is concerned are the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event in Washington D.C. on February 15, and the February 25 "NXT," which is set to take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Despite the Theater not being known for holding wrestling events, it has played host to some promotions over the years. "NXT" did actually stage a house show there in 2016, while WCW held their first-ever show in New York at the venue back in 1993, before returning for another live event in 1996. The most recent wrestling event held at the venue was the Lucha Invades NY show in 2019, co-promoted by AAA and TNA.