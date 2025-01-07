WWE Announces Date And Venue For NXT Vengeance Day 2025

"WWE NXT" New Year's Evil will take place tonight at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, but as of this morning WWE announced the date and venue for Vengeance Day, which will be the developmental brand's February Premium Live Event. Washington D.C is set to be the host city for Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15 at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, January 10 via Ticketmaster. Exclusive Presale Access begins tomorrow morning at 10am EST, and tickets are available for purchase using the code NXTLIVE until Thursday, January 9 at 11:59pm EST. WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels released a statement Tuesday to announce the first Premium Live Event in Washington D.C since 2016.

"Following a historic night, we are excited to bring the first premium live event to Washington, D.C. in nearly nine years with our great partners at Events DC ... . We look forward to showcasing our extraordinary talent in front of a rich wrestling town come February 15."

WWE has also announced that NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo and NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley will all be featured at Vengeance Day next month. The Premium Live Event will stream live in the U.S on Peacock, with a start time of 7pm EST. To access more details about registering for pre-sale opportunities, visit WWE.com.