WWE Releases Details For NXT New Year's Evil 2025

It doesn't take a genius to recognize that NXT New Year's Evil was coming. Not only is it an event that "NXT" has held regularly since 2021, but WWE kind of, sort of gave away most of the details for the show, with "NXT" GM Ava Raine revealing the date, January 7, and the city, Los Angeles, California, at NXT Deadline. At that point, the only question was where in Los Angeles would the event be taking place.

Fortunately, that question was answered Wednesday morning, via press release, when WWE announced that New Year's Evil will be held at The Shrine Expo Hall. Ticket information was also made available, as the pre-sale will begin on December 17, while the official on-sale will begin a day later. To the surprise of no one, the show will air on The CW at 8 p.m., "NXT's" usual timeslot.

So far, only matches announced for the special, though the good news for "NXT" is that both matches are pretty big. NXT World Champion Trick Williams will put the title on the line against Men's Iron Survivor Winner Oba Femi, who will look to begin 2025 on a positive note after he dropped the NXT North American Championship to Tony D'Angelo back in October. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women's Title on the line against Women's Iron Survivor Winner Giulia. That match will be a rematch from "NXT's" premiere episode on The CW, where Perez managed to defeat Giulia with an assist from a returing Cora Jade.