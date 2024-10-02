Roxanne Perez Retains WWE NXT Women's Title Thanks To New Ally

Roxanne Perez retained her NXT Women's Championship over Giulia on "WWE NXT's" debut on The CW, thanks to the help of a returning Cora Jade. Jade had been on the shelf since January after suffering a torn ACL, and made her return to WWE's developmental brand during the opener of the show, to hit a DDT to Giulia on the outside of the ring to help Perez win her match.

Perez and Giulia locked up to start off the match, then traded pinfalls back and forth. Giulia beat down Perez into the ropes, before Perez got her opponent out of the ring and hit her with a dive. Back inside the ring, Perez went to the top, but Giulia went right after her and hit a suplex to the champion. She held on with a bridge, but Perez kicked out. The women battled back-and-forth, and Perez locked in a crossface, but Giulia was able to get to the ropes. Giulia countered a Pop Rox with a knee, but Perez kicked out again. Perez was able to connect with her finisher, but Giulia rolled out beneath the ropes. Both women battled on the outside of the ring before being knocked down. The referee got to the count of nine before both women made it back in the ring.

Perez slid back out once again and grabbed her championship. While the referee was distracted, Jade, clad in a hoodie as a disguise, took out Giulia before throwing her back in the ring. Perez hit a second Pop Rox and got the pinfall victory, before Jade unmasked, revealing herself to the champion.