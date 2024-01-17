WWE Officially Confirms Cora Jade Injury, Likely Recovery Timeline On NXT

During Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," commentator Vic Joseph confirmed that former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Cora Jade has suffered a torn ACL and is expected to be out of action for close to a year. Jade was injured last Friday at a house show during her match against "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. She reportedly had to be taken backstage by four officials.

Jade, who has been with WWE since 2021, had just made her return last month to the developmental brand. Jade had previously lost to former main roster star Dana Brooke (now Impact Wrestling's Ash By Elegance) in a Kendo Stick match, before clearing out her locker on the August 1 episode. She ended up being gone a total of four months, finally making her return on December 9 at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event, where she attacked Valkyria.

Jade was scheduled to compete in Tuesday's 20-woman No. 1 contender's match (a battle royal that turned into a four-way) for Valkyria's title; Joseph made the official announcement of Jade's injury, which had been previously reported, immediately prior to the bell. Jade was replaced by newcomer Wren Sinclair (a debuting Madi Wrenkowski) in the contest, which was ultimately won by Jade's arch-rival and former tag team partner Roxanne Perez.