WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/16 - Oba Femi Speaks, Number One Contenders Battle Royal And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 16, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Last week's edition of "NXT" ended in shocking fashion when Oba Femi cashed in his Men's Breakout Tournament Contract to dethrone Dragon Lee as North American Champion immediately after the latter had successfully defended his title over Lexis King. In light of such, Femi will be speaking tonight for the first time since.

Lyra Valkyria's next challenger for the "NXT" Women's Championship will be determined tonight, as Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, Gigi Dolin, Blair Davenport, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, and Lash Legend will be among those competing in a Twenty Woman Number One Contenders Battle Royal. This won't be any ordinary Battle Royal, however, as the final four competitors left standing in the match will square off in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Speaking of Valkyria, she will be teaming up with Tatum Paxley to go head-to-head with Elektra Lopez and the 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament winner Lola Vice. All four women found themselves face-to-face last week when Vice and Lopez confronted Valkyria in the ring and blindsided her with an attack before Paxley showed up to even the odds.

Two more first round matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be held tonight as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams collide with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and Chase U's Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne take on Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Nathan Frazer and Axiom, and Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger and Gallus respectively last week to advance to the semi-finals.

Additionally, Ridge Holland will be taking on Gallus' Joe Coffey following a confrontation last week.