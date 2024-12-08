WWE Announces Date And Location Of New Year's Evil 2025 During Deadline PLE

With Deadline in the rearview mirror, "WWE NXT" now looks ahead to the New Year's Evil television special, which "NXT" General Manager Ava says will kick off 2025 with a "bang." So far, two matches have been confirmed for "NXT" New Year's Evil, and as of last night, so are the event's date and location.

At "NXT" Deadline, Ava announced that "NXT" New Year's Evil will emanate from the city of Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 7. While there is no word on the specific venue in which the show will occur, the timing and location of it is significant as "WWE Raw," the company's main roster flagship show, begins its move to Netflix the night before from the Inuit Dome in LA. Furthermore, WWE has now opened up a Transfer Window in which superstars across "Raw," "NXT," and "WWE SmackDown" can be shuffled around ahead of the red brand's Netflix premiere, which means "NXT" New Year's Evil may include some main roster faces as well.

One of the main roster names teasing herself for New Year's Evil is the current Women's Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton. Stratton, a former NXT Women's Champion, claimed the briefcase back in July, guaranteeing herself a future title match of her choosing. And with Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Giulia slated to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil, Stratton informed General Manager Ava that "Tiffy Time" might be coming there as well.

Elsewhere at the January 7 event, Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship against the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner, Oba Femi. Femi came as a late addition to this year's match, as Eddy Thorpe was mysteriously attacked and subsequently taken out of the lineup.